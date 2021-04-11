The Visiting Hour at Longford's Backstage Theatre

Backstage Theatre has teamed up with Gate Theatre to bring audiences the much anticipated production of The Visiting Hour, a new play by Frank McGuinness, starring Stephen Rea & Judith Roddy.

In the first online Gate At Home production, a new play by Frank McGuinness will have its world premiere streamed from the Gate auditorium next month.

Frank McGuinness wrote the play during lockdown for the two renowned Irish actors Stephen Rea and Judith Roddy.

Caitríona McLaughlin, the newly appointed Artistic Director designate of the Abbey Theatre, will direct the production.

“All visitors are asked to respect the visiting hour, and not to exceed sixty minutes with your loved ones.”

This moving new play about an Irish father (Stephen Rea) and daughter (Judith Roddy) at visiting hour in a nursing home during the pandemic, will be performed and recorded in the Gate auditorium, and streamed to audiences on April 22, 23 and 24 at 7.30pm.

The play quietly observes a daughter visiting her elderly father in his nursing home. His mind is beginning to wander, but conversations about the past can be dangerous, and family memories can look very different, depending on who is telling the story.

Gate At Home is a new artistic initiative of bespoke productions streamed from the Gate Creative Studio re-creating a unique and distinctive performance experience viewable from home.

Supported by NASC Venue Network.

The Visiting Hour runs Thursday April 22 to Saturday 24 at 7:30pm nightly (with a Captioned performance also available on Friday 23) and will be charged per device.

Tickets from €15 per device available now on backstage.ie.