Disabled parking bay for HSE centre in Ballymahon

Cllr Pat O’Toole has called for Longford County Council to provide a disabled parking bay at the HSE health centre on upper Main Street Ballymahon.

At a recent meeting of Ballymahon MD, Cllr O’Toole received support for his motion from council colleagues and from Area Engineer Paul Newell.

“It’s difficult at the moment for disabled drivers to get a parking spot,” said Cllr O’Toole.

Cllr Mick Cahill seconded the motion, noting that it is “hard enough to get parking as it is” and it is therefore a very important motion.

Area Engineer Paul Newell said it would be “no problem” to marking out a disabled parking spot outside the centre.

“I’ll meet you one of the days and we will mark it out,” he told Cllr O’Toole.