Vital Longford is on ‘forward foot’

It is vital that Longford is ‘on the forward foot’ whenever we exit lockdown according to Cllr Seamus Butler.

His notice of motion to the recent meeting of Longford Municipal District calling for an imaginative and ready to go plan in anticipation of the opening of non-essential retail, including advertising outdoor dining and parking charge concessions received unanimous support.

“The message should be ‘Longford is back in business’,” stressed Cllr Butler who said a marketing plan, coupled with widespread advertising will be crucial to creating increased footfall and to reinvigorate the town post Covid-19.

Highlighting how efficient and swift Longford County Council was previously when it came to administering the Business Restart Grant, Cllr Martin Monaghan expressed confidence that council management would be ready to hit the ground running again. He said ideas that could help would be welcome from any sector of the community.

Cathaoirleach Peggy Nolan said Longford can be first out the traps again. “It is sad to drive down that town and see businesses suffering and we need to put some ideas in place with a view to supporting our business community.”

Director of Services John Brannigan said the council was there to support businesses and it also encourages people to do business in the town.

On outdoor dining, he said the council was open to it before and is open to it again. “If people want to engage with us, there is a short application process to be filled out. We are certainly going to facilitate as many businesses as possible.”

Cllr Butler said it was important to liaise with the Chamber of Commerce and that the word gets out, ‘Longford is back in business’.