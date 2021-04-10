Demand for property remains high despite restrictions

IAM Sold Property Auctions, who run The Leinster, Connacht, Munster and Northern Ireland Property Auctions have a number of upcoming online auctions, with the next Leinster Property Auctions taking place on April 8 & May 13.

The company says their online auctions are in high demand over the past few months and offer buyers and sellers the chance to transact their properties without any need for usual travel and interactions needed with other sale processes.

Director, Patrick Folan commented; “While current restrictions are preventing the industry from working to full capacity, we have seen a significant increase in the enquiry levels on this time last year prior to the pandemic. The first quarter of 2021 has been busy, both in terms of sales and enquiries, despite available properties being at their lowest level in over 10 years.”

Mr Folan continued, “once lockdown restrictions were lifted last year, the pent-up demand was very evident with a surge of sales and closing from June to December. We are confident that this will again be the case once restrictions ease and with low stock and high demand, it is a surprising good time for property owners to sell their properties.”

For a full list of properties please visit www.leinsterpropertyauction.ie

One of the properties is Crott, Moyne, Longford - Offered at bids over €170,000 in partnership with Padraic Davis Auctioneering

This stunning 4 bed detached bungalow is perfectly situated on an elevated site and offers beautiful views across to Lough Gowna. Quaint and secluded, this home is a must see and a credit to the current vendor, such is the care and presentation that has been afforded to both its interior and exterior.