Paths upgrades at popular north Longford walkway

There have been calls to upgrade the paths in Derrycassin Woods and to install dog fouling and litter bins at the entrance and at the picnic area.

Cllr Turlough McGovern put the motion forward at the March meeting of Granard Muncipal District.

“It would be good to have the litter bins instead of people throwing it into the river,” he said, adding that the pathway needs resurfacing because it is “not wheelchair friendly and is in bad need of repair”.

Director of Services Barbara Heslin said that the council has already started the conversation with Coillte.

“We’re hoping in the next round of outdoor recreational funding, we’ll have a project ready there to cover the works Cllr McGovern has suggested,” she said.