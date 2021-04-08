Longford TD Joe Flaherty critical over Bord na Mona rationing briquette supplies

Longford TD, Joe Flaherty has sharply criticised Bord na Mona and its phased closure of the briquette factory.

He said: “Over the last month Bord na Mona have been criticised for failing to meet supply by local fuel merchants. With the closure of the factory in Derrinlough, Offaly not due for another three years any slow down in supply at this time makes no sense.”

He added that his office has been contacted by many members of the public alarmed at a recent price increase for briquettes also.

Many of these are elderly or low income families and he said: “Regarding the price increase I have asked the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission to investigate this to ensure there is no price gouging happening and that Bord na Mona are not attempting to implement an opportunistic price increase.”

The Longford TD has also requested that Bord na Mona clarify the situation both in terms of any supply issues and also the rationale for such an extreme price rise