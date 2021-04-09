Plan to revamp Granard bank as remote working digital hub

Granard is positioning itself to take advantage of the potential of working remotely as identified in Ireland’s first Remote Working Strategy.

The strategy was unveiled by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar in January and working remotely also figured prominently in last week’s much trumpeted ‘Our Rural Future’ blueprint.

Mr Varadkar said the Government needs to make sure ‘we take advantage of the opportunity to promote remote working while also managing its risks’, including investment in remote work hubs and ensuring they are in locations that suit commuters and are close to childcare facilities.

He added, “The Covid-19 pandemic has restored our appreciation of rural Ireland, and the capacity of our regions to transform the way we live and work.”

Many towns and villages will be seeking opportunities to help their local population adapt this new way of working and Granard is no different.

Fortunately, a local businessman has already taken up the mantle. Paul Belton, who is currently managing an Agricultural Consultants business in the town, recently purchased the former Ulster Bank building on Market Street for that exact purpose.

Mr Belton outlined, “Our plans are to renovate the building with the help of the Longford Heritage Council and local Government agencies to once again establish it as a centre of business and commerce within the town and indeed, the county.”

He added, “It’s an ideal property, in an ideal location for remote working hubs and hot desks, which we know is the future of working.”

Ulster Bank closed its doors in Granard in November 2014 and since then the building has been unoccupied.

Local Independent councillor Turlough ‘Pott’McGovern said people are now delighted to see more life around the building.

“They are looking forward to seeing the building back to its former glory. This will be a fantastic facility for the town of Granard.”

Mr Belton plans to have the ‘blue door’ opened once again by the end of this summer and has already had many enquiries from both business and private individuals who are keen to avail of the facilities.

For more details, you can email Paul at granarddigitalhub@hotmail.com.