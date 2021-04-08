Westmeath man who set fire to house with seven people inside gets bail

A man who set fire to the front door of a house in Ballymore, while seven people were inside has been granted bail.

Michael Kincaid of Market Hill, Ballymore, Co Westmeath, appeared before Judge Kevin Kilrane, at a special sitting of Longford District Court last Wednesday afternoon.

When charged with arson, causing €62,428.73 damage, on February 5, 2020, Mr Kincaid replied, “it was only smoke damage - I have a new door for them”.

When charged with setting to the fire to the house while seven people were inside, he replied “I was told there was no one in the house before I set fire to it.”

He was released on bail with the condition that he keep the peace and be of good behaviour, that he reside at Market Hill, Ballymore, Co Westmeath, that he notify gardaí of any change of address, that he provide a phone number to gardaí and that he have no contact with the victims.

He was also ordered to sign on every Monday and Friday and has been ordered not to be in the vicinity of a local national school during school hours until court proceedings are completed.

He was remanded on bail to June 23 at Athlone District Court.