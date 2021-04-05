No county breakdown of Covid-19 cases again as number of national cases falls

For the third day in a row, there is no county breakdown of Covid-19 cases as the number of national cases falls.

As of midnight, the HPSC has been notified of 320 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 238,466 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The last county by county figures were released on Friday and Longford had the 8th highest incidence rate in the country at that time.

There were no deaths related to COVID-19 notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. There has been a total of 4,718 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of April 2, 923,878 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland with 268,586 people having received their second dose.

A total of 137,309 vaccine doses were administered in the previous seven days.