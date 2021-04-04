Easter dance workshops with Longford's Evolution Stage School

Evolution Stage School are keeping students busy over the Easter with Dance Workshops on April 7, 8 and 9 from 11am to 1pm, with professional guest teachers including Karen Byrne ‘Dancing With The Stars’, Billy Mitchell ‘School of Rock’ London, Louis Mackrodt ‘Hamilton’ London, Patrick O’Mahony lead dancer ‘Riverdance’, Donking Rongavilla ‘TikTok’ and Sarah O’Connor ‘Mamma Mia’ London and soon to be in ‘Frozen’ London.

Evolution weekly classes have been on Zoom since June 2020 and teachers Paul Hennessy and Tracey Carty are so proud of every student in how they have adapted to online classes.

Evolution’s Zoom workshops with guest teachers have been hugely popular with students. Many industry professionals from Ireland and the UK have given students the opportunity to learn new skills including dance, acting, art, singing and makeup.

The Easter Dance Workshops are also open to non members age 6-22 yrs. For more info text 0876157983.