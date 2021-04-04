Some people are behaving like barbarians, says Longford councillor of littering

It has been suggested some people are behaving like barbarians when it comes to the issue of illegal dumping.

Cllr Gerry Warnock made the comments during last Wednesday’s meeting of Longford Municipal District. “People are conducting themselves like barbarians and they are throwing trolleys and cans into the canal. It is soul destroying,” stated Cllr Warnock.

He added, “The Royal Canal Greenway will be massive for Longford and will be tremendously popular but when you have these scum buckets throwing things willy nilly into ditches, we need a presence and a properly empowered Community Warden would help.”

It was Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan that initially raised the issue of the Community Warden post that hasn’t been filled despite being sanctioned three years ago. “With dog fouling, fly tipping and littering at a record high, I’m proposing this post is filled with immediate effect.”

There was unanimous agreement, with Cllr John Browne saying the successful candidate would need to be ‘a highly motivated person’. Cllr Seamus Butler pointed out that a job description had been agreed 18 months ago when he was Cathaoirleach.

Cllr Martin Monaghan said he recently witnessed appalling dumping on the N5 bypass. “We are trying to get this area as a destination town for tourism and until littering is tackled head on we are going nowhere.”

Director of Services John Brannigan responded and said there was no guarantee the post would be filled inside a month or two months. “There is a recruitment schedule to go through,” he said.

He agreed with Cllr Nolan when she suggested the post be made a priority.

She concluded, “People aren’t going to change habits unless there is a consequence for their actions.”