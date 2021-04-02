Longford planners give go ahead for new glamping sites in Lanesboro and Abbeyshrule

Longford County Council has granted planning permission for the development of two proposed new glamping sites in Lanesboro and Abbeyshrule.

Glamping has grown in popularity in recent years and these two projects are set to boost Longford's tourism offering.

Louis Mullooly is proposing to construct a glamping site with five camping pods with adjoining decking areas at Lehery, Lanesboro and in Abbeyshrule, Edward & Susan Egan of Abbeyview B & B, are planning to introduce three one bedroom self-contained glamping / holiday accommodation huts.

The granting of permission to Mr Mullooly comes with 13 conditions attached. The Lanesboro project also includes the proposed demolition of existing outhouse and the proposed construction of a single storey type structure in its place to be used as a communal building incorporating a kitchen, dining room, lounge area, bathroom, storage & laundry room, entrance, internal access room, onsite car parking, boundary fence's/walls, onsite wastewater treatment system with percolation area and all ancillary works.

There are also 13 conditions attached to the granting of planning permission for the glamping accommodation huts at Abbeyshrule, which will be ancillary to existing B & B farm house, new wastewater treatment system and percolation

area, access to site and parking, fence/boundaries and all ancillary site works.