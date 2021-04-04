Longford couple to pay compensation to Carrick stores

A man who stole from Woodies in Carrick- on-Shannon and Tesco in Ballinamore brought €680 to court to compensate both stores.

Daniel Minton, 38 Pallas Crescent, Ardnacassa, Longford pleaded guilty to theft on May 28, 2018 at Woodies, Carrick-on- Shannon and on November 11, 2019 at Tesco, Ballinamore.

His partner, Victoria Smith, of the same address, pleaded guilty to the same offence at Tesco, Ballinamore.

The court heard Mr Minton has previous convictions from Longford District Court for theft in December 2019 when he was ordered to carry out 80 hours of community service; and from the same court in April 2019 when he was fined €250 for a public order offence.

He also has previous convictions from Norfolk Magistrates Court in the UK.

Victoria Smith has a previous conviction from Athlone District Court in June 2019 where she was fined €50 for theft.

Judge Kevin Kilrane asked Mr Minton why he came to Ireland.

He said he has a few family members in the North and came here to give his family a better life.

The Judge asked him if he came here to steal, to which he replied no.

Judge Kilrane said social welfare here is very generous, more generous than in Britain, and noted Mr Minton has criminal convictions in Britain and here in Ireland.

Judge Kilrane said to Ms Smith he hoped she didn’t come to Ireland to steal.

“Why would I? I could do that in England if I wanted to,” she replied.

In relation to the theft offence at Tesco, Mr Minton was convicted and fined €200 and given four months to pay. He was convicted and fined the same amount for the offence at Woodies.

Victoria Smith was convicted and fined €200 for the offence at Tesco and also given four months to pay.

Judge Kilrane directed that €400 of the compensation be paid to Woodies and €280 to Tesco.