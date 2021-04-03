Man knew the effect spitting at Longford gardaí would have

A man who repeatedly spat at gardaí during his arrest after he allegedly assaulted his former partner, is due to reappear before Longford District Court on June 22 for finalisation of the case.

Marcin Rosada of 6 Oaklandsdale, Longford, appeared charged with one count of section 3 assault on a female and three counts of section 2 assault on a number of gardaí.

It was also alleged in court that Mr Rosada spat at a Polish interpreter while in garda custody following his arrest.

Solicitor for the defence, John Quinn, told the court that the spitting was “illogical” and out of character for his client.

“No,” said Judge Seamus Hughes, “the more I thought about it, he used the spitting action from the word go as a defensive act.

He knew that he’d keep the guards away from him by spitting at them.

“In normal times, gardaí wouldn’t have cause for concern about that. But he knew full well the effect spitting would have.”

Mr Quinn explained that his client was “a typical example of someone who is suffering from the pandemic” and requested time to get a psychological report for his client.

The case was put back to June 22 when Judge Hughes hopes to finalise it.