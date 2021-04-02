New times for Longford man Ollie Muldoon's Show in Oz

Each week many Longfordian's tune into the well known Longford D.J Oliver McNerney (aka Ollie Muldoon) show in Australia.

Ollie's show 'Anything Goes'plays an eclectic mix of the all time great singers, past and present.

With daylight saving and clocks going forward, Ollie's VCA Radio Show 88.5FM in West Australia, will start at the later time of 8am until 10am from Easter Saturday, April 3.

Irish listeners can text Ollie for a request to 0061450459217.

To tune in visit www.internet-radio.com/ station/vcafm/

Ollie and his wife Stella would like to wish all their family and friends a Happy and safe Easter.