€87,000 for Longford buildings under Built Heritage Investment Scheme

Nearly €87,000 in grants has been allocated to county Longford property owners and community groups under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS).

Welcoming the news, Longford / Westmeath Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty said: “In addition to supporting owners and custodians of historic and protected structures to safeguard and maintain their properties, this funding will also provide a welcome boost to local construction and heritage trades by facilitating works.”



The successful County Longford applicants were: