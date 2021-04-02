€87,000 for Longford buildings under Built Heritage Investment Scheme

Co:Worx Edgeworthstown (former Ulster Bank) is to receive funding under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme

Nearly €87,000 in grants has been allocated to county Longford property owners and community groups under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS). 

Welcoming the news, Longford / Westmeath Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty said: “In addition to supporting owners and custodians of historic and protected structures to safeguard and maintain their properties, this funding will also provide a welcome boost to local construction and heritage trades by facilitating works.”


The successful County Longford applicants were:

  • 6 Earl Street, Longford town €8,200
  • Co:Worx Edgeworthstown (former Ulster Bank), €8,200
  • Derreen House, Clondra, €3,700
  • Former Ulster Bank, Market Street, Granard, €10,550
  • J. Burns' 28-28A Main Street, Edgeworthstown, €7,500 
  • Kilglass House, Legan, €10,600
  • Ledwithstown House, Ledwithstown, Ballymahon, €7,500 
  • St John's National School, Battery Road, Longford, €2,500
  • Temperance Hall, Dublin Street, Longford, €5,750
  • Workers Cottage, Mullingar Road, Ardagh, €10,000
  • Halls, Battery Road, Longford €2,500