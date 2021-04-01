So fresh it'll be more famous than ever! Longford's award-winning Pat The Baker takes over sponsorship of Graham Norton Show on Virgin Media

This Saturday, Pat The Baker takes over the major top performing Graham Norton Show on Virgin Media and Virgin Media player.

Pat The Baker, Ireland’s award-winning leading bakery, which is headquartered in Granard, Co Longford, chose to partner with the Graham Norton show as the show continues to grow becoming a must watch on Saturday nights.

“We’re delighted to have the opportunity to be associated with Graham Norton. His show has been a great escape particularly in the year just gone. The sponsorship format is ideal for us to profile just some award winning breads our bakery produces ”, said Declan Fitzgerald, Managing Director, Pat The Baker.



Frank Neary, MD of Mindmap, the agency behind the creative work added: “This is just the start of a drive to make Pat The Baker more famous than ever”.