‘Our Rural Future’ looks bright with new strategy to benefit Longford

Longford will benefit greatly from the newly published ‘Rural Development Policy 2021-2025 - Our Rural Future’, which was announced on Monday.

The five year strategy was launched by government officials in Croke Park on Monday and sets out a blueprint for the development of rural Ireland over the next five years.

It is supported by 150 commitments across Government, which will address the challenges facing communities and deliver new opportunities for people living in rural areas. The policy will help rural Ireland to recover from the impacts of Covid-19, enable long-term development of rural areas, and create more resilient rural economies and communities for the future.

Fianna Fáil TD for Longford/Westmeath, Joe Flaherty has particularly welcomed the new remote working actions announced as part of the plan.

Deputy Flaherty commented, “We need to enable more people to live and work in rural communities. Part of making this happen is the setting up of remote working hubs across the country. Investing in the best broadband, tech and office infrastructure in local areas is vital for this to work.

“Targeting investment in towns and villages will ensure that they are vibrant places with the right amenities to support community activity and improve the local economy.

“Incentivising the reuse of shuttered and derelict retail units and buildings on our main streets is part of this strategy.”

Longford Senator Micheál Carrigy also welcomed the remote working actions: “For decades, we have seen global trends where young people leave their local communities in Longford to live and work in larger cities. As we emerge from Covid-19 we will never have a better opportunity to reverse that long-standing trend,” he said.

“The move to remote working, underpinned by the rollout of the National Broadband Plan, has the potential to transform rural Ireland like never before.”

With remote working becoming more and more common, Cllr Gerard Farrell has re-emphasised the need for a digital hub in Lanesboro, with hopes that the town will not be “left behind” with the new plan.

“Lanesboro has lost its main industry,” he said, “and a digital hub would be perfect. We’re perfectly situated on the border of two counties and it’s just a matter of acquiring land and looking for funding to either build or renovate a vacant building.

“The announcement is good news for the county and I hope that Lanesboro won’t be left behind.”