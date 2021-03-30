Covid-19 latest: County by county breakdown of new cases shows Longford's incidence rate is 7th highest

According to the county by county breakdown of daily figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening, Longford's 14 day incidence rate is the seventh highest in the country.

NPHET says that in the 24 hours up to midnight Monday, March 29, there has been LESS THAN FIVE new cases in Covid-19 in Longford.

The county's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 208.0.

The incidence rate in Offaly remains the worst in the country and it is 474.6, with the national 14-day incidence rate standing at 164.1 per 100,000.

Offaly is followed by Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Westmeath and Meath at the summit of the 'incidence rate league' with Longford next in line.

NPHET says there have been 85 positive Covid-19 cases in Longford in the 14 days from March 16 to March 29.

Longford's five day moving average of cases is 5.

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,841 (as at Sunday, March 28).

NATIONAL

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 14 additional deaths related to COVID-19. 12 deaths occurred in March, 1 in February and 1 in January. The median age of those who died was 83 years and the age range was 68 - 97 years. There has been a total of 4,681 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 29 March, the HPSC has been notified of 368 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 235,444* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 235,444 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified today: 181 are men and 182 are women; 67% are under 45 years of age; the median age is 34 years old; 127 in Dublin, 34 in Kildare, 26 in Meath, 21 in Limerick, 19 in Offaly and the remaining 141 cases are spread across 18 other counties

As of 8am today, 310 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 67 are in ICU. There have been 29 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Vaccines

As of last Saturday, March 27, there have been 802,502 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Ireland:



577,641 people have received their first dose

224,861 people have received their second dose



The COVID-19 data hub provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.