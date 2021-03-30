Roscommon / Longford gardaí arrest speeding motorist who tested positive for cannabis

Longford Leader reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Roscommon / Longford gardaí arrest speeding motorist who tested positive for cannabis

Roscommon / Longford gardaí arrest speeding motorist who tested positive for cannabis

A driver, who tested positive for cannabis, was detected driving at 181kph in a 100kph zone.

Roscommon / Longford Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed checks when they detected a motorist travelling at 181kph in a 100kph zone.

The vehicle was stopped and the driver then tested positive for cannabis following a roadside oral fluid test.

The driver was arrested at the scene and court proceedings to follow. 