Roscommon / Longford gardaí arrest speeding motorist who tested positive for cannabis
A driver, who tested positive for cannabis, was detected driving at 181kph in a 100kph zone.
Roscommon / Longford Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed checks when they detected a motorist travelling at 181kph in a 100kph zone.
The vehicle was stopped and the driver then tested positive for cannabis following a roadside oral fluid test.
The driver was arrested at the scene and court proceedings to follow.
