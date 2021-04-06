Foróige Longford Kind Campaign to tackle girl against girl bullying

Foróige Healthy Ireland will facilitate a very unique online assembly with the Kind Campaign founders, Lauren Paul and Molly Thompson on Friday, April 23, 2021.

The Kind Campaign educates young girls on the long-lasting effects of girl against girl bullying. This interactive event is available for any girl age 12-18.

In the case of girl-only schools, we encourage the entire class to join. To book a space, register at https://forms.gle/58MeWwPMNEatjR776

I would kindly ask for your support in encouraging girls to join as the subject of girl against girl bullying in specific is rarely discussed in this manner.

Foróige Longford have also established a Kind Committee with 15 girls in this age bracket.

Their job is to co-organise the event and recruit as many participants as possible. They will also be available to speak to young people in person.

The aim of this campaign is to provide a strong uniting platform for all girls in Longford and other parts of the country.