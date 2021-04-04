Home Instead Midlands announces 100 jobs

Home Instead Midlands was joined by Minister for Trade Promotion, Robert Troy TD, to announce the creation of 100 CAREGiver roles to strengthen its existing midlands-based team.

Since the global pandemic began last March, Home Instead Midlands have recruited over 100 CAREGivers and due to increased demand are seeking to recruit another 100 CAREGivers to the Midlands team by the end of this year.

In welcoming the announcement, Minister for Trade Promotion, Robert Troy TD, said: “This is great news from Home Instead Midlands. Not only are they creating 100 new jobs, but they are also providing an essential service to some of the most vulnerable people in our community. I want to thank Mr Acton, his administration team, and most importantly their dedicated team of frontline workers providing essential care in the home to seniors all over the midlands. I want to thank them for their ongoing care and support for their clients – particularly at such a challenging time.”

Home Instead Midlands, Managing Director, Jonathon Acton said: “We need kind and caring people to help us enhance the lives of older people and their families. The work is local, the jobs are sustainable and there are opportunities available in rural and urban areas in Westmeath, Offaly and Longford.”

Mr Acton added, “I am incredibly proud of our CAREGivers for their hard work and for the dedication they have shown over the last 12 months, going over and beyond in keeping our clients safe and well in their homes providing much needed support, personal care and most importantly companionship during what has been a lonely and difficult time. Equally, I would like to thank our office staff who have worked long days and nights behind the scenes supporting our CAREGivers and ensuring they were always protected with PPE.”

You can apply for the jobs at HomeInstead.ie /Westmeath-Jobs or call their HR Department on 044-9385260 for further information.