House searched and man arrested in Longford following €11,000 drugs bust

Gardaí from Longford and Roscommon seized €10,000 of suspected cannabis herb and €1,200 in cocaine during a search operation in Longford today, Monday, March, 29.



The Roscommon and Longford Divisional Drugs Unit, under Section 26 Misuse of Drugs Act 77/84, carried out a search of a residence at 4.30pm this afternoon.

During the course of the operation, Gardaí seized suspected cannabis herb with an estimated street value of approximately €10,000 and suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €1,200. All drugs will now be sent for analysis.



A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Longford Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.