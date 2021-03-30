Business All-Star accreditation for Longford's Peter Hanley Motors

Peter Hanley Motors, Ballymahon are celebrating after they were accredited as the Best Motor Dealer in Longford by the All-Ireland Business Foundation.



Peter Hanley Motors is a family run business, operating for the past 32 years since its inception in 1989, and they are absolutely delighted to receive the All-Star Longford Motor Dealer 2021 Accreditation.

David Hanley, Director of Peter Hanley Motors Ltd, explained, “I have been part of the business, on a full time basis, for the past 15 years now. I found The All-Star Accreditation process to be very thought provoking. When I first spoke with Kieron from the All-Ireland Business Foundation, I was made aware that this was very much an independent examination of the business and it gave me an opportunity to analyse the strengths and weaknesses of what we do in Peter Hanley Motors.”



David continued, “We are always looking at areas where we can develop, whilst at the same time enhancing and maintaining the traditions and values that we have stood for over the past 32 years. In the early years there were no social media platforms for Peter to promote his business, so he was reliant on word of mouth, for a family run business in the heart of the midlands to grow. Peter has always provided an exceptional service and indeed back up service to his customers & this is still very much to fore of what we strive for in 2021.

“Our online presence which incorporates e-commerce website and digital showroom has been a key factor in our growth over the past number of years and we are always looking for percentage gains in this area. Our customer base has now spread nationwide and without our online presence, this simply would not be possible. The old tradition of word of mouth has now evolved into website reviews and we constantly monitor same to see if there are areas we have fallen down on.”



On the All-Star Longford Motor Dealer 2021 Accreditation, David described it as a nice 'pat on the back' especially during these very testing times as we continue to operate during a global pandemic.



“It is not going to change the way Peter or I carry ourselves, but it is always nice to receive a stamp of approval from an independent body for the traditions, the family involvement and the staff in all departments of our business. We are proud to align ourselves with numerous other top notch companies who have received the All-Star Accreditation.



“As an independent dealership, receiving the All-Star Longford Motor Dealer 2021 Accreditation helps us to keep pace with the bigger franchise models whilst remaining in our own little bubble, operating on a tried and tested ethos, that has served us very well over the past three decades.”

David concluded, “Looking forward, we hope that our recent All-Star Accreditation will help us to grow from strength to strength, especially in the area of online marketing. We hope that it will serve as reassurance to customers the length and breadth of the country, that when they shop with Peter Hanley Motors, they will be dealt with in a very Professional manner from a very trustworthy dealership. The Accreditation is a reflection on every single member of our team & whilst we will acknowledge that we are not always perfect, hopefully this accolade can help us to focus as we strive to steer in that direction.”



A fully qualified teacher by profession, David, remarked, “As massive GAA fans, when Peter and I hear the words All-Star we immediately associate this with GAA All-Stars. Over the past number of years there have been many Longford people deserving of an All-Star title but never won favour with the All-Star selectors. We at Peter Hanley Motors are delighted to be called a 'Business All-Star'.”



Kieran Ring, Deputy Chair on the Adjudication Board said in support of the All-Ireland Business Foundation announcement: “The certificate verifies that Peter Hanley Motors Ltd has achieved AIBF 2021-1014 All-Star Longford Motor Dealer 2021, in recognition of the company’s commitment to the business life of its community. Furthermore, we wish to recognise Peter Hanley Motors’ conduct in the areas of trust, commitment, performance and customer centricity. Peter Hanley Motors Ltd is hereby included in the AIBF Register of Irish Business Excellence.”