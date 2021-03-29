Suspended sentence for Longford man who urinated in garda cell

A man who urinated in a garda cell while in custody has been given a suspended prison sentence.



Stephen Murtagh, 5 Victory Court, Longford, appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes at Granard District Court last Friday charged with being in breach of bail conditions.



Garda Jerome Tully, giving evidence in court last week, said that he arrested Mr Murtagh on Main Street, Ballymahon at 11.10am last Friday morning.



He explained that Mr Murtagh had been in breach of his bail conditions on a number of occasions, including a breach of curfew on 13 dates between August 4 and March 14.



Gda Tully also explained that Mr Murtagh failed to sign on at Longford Garda Station on nine occasions between August 7 and February 12.



Solicitor for the defence, John Quinn, explained that his client had been in an accident and suffered a serious injury to his foot.



“All the more reason why he shouldn’t be out and about,” said Judge Hughes, noting that Mr Murtagh was arrested in Ballymahon and was outside his five kilometres.



“I have a suspended sentence in mind. Gardaí won’t be worried about bail conditions then. If he commits a further offence, he’ll go to prison.”



Judge Hughes handed down a four months sentence and suspended it for three years.