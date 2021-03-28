Longford man stole €300 from wallet left on Edgeworthstown post officer counter

A man who took €300 from a wallet he picked up in a Edgeworthstown Post Office has been ordered to pay back the money in full on April 16, 2021.



Last week’s sitting of Granard District Court heard that Alphonsas Dodd, 44 Gleann Riada, Strokestown Road, Longford, entered the post office on November 16, 2020 at approximately 10am where a lady was carrying out a transaction at the counter.



The woman left her wallet on the counter and went home. She later realised what had happened and returned to the post office where she viewed CCTV footage.



The accused can be seen removing €300 from the wallet and putting it back on the counter, the court heard.



Mr Dodd has 20 previous convictions, 12 of which are for larceny or burglary. He also has previous convictions for possession of knives and misuse of drugs.



Solicitor for the defence, Frank Gearty, said that his client was asking for a month to come up with the €300 and that Mr Dodd was pleading guilty to the offence.



“I don’t know who this person is but I suspect she was a pensioner and she suffered a week or two weeks with no money, while you had an extra €300 on top of your €350 Covid payment,” said Judge Hughes.



“You must have thought all your Christmasses had come at once,” he added, before adjourning the case to April 16 when he will have full compensation.