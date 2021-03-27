Book of evidence to be served on three following Edgeworthstown assault

Two men have been charged in connection with an incident where a man was hit by a car and assaulted. A woman has been charged with threats to kill soon after the incident.

Alan Whelan, 65 Gleann Riada, Strokestown Road, Longford, was the driver of the car and appeared at last week’s sitting of Granard District court charged with driving a car, which caused injury to Gerard Donoghue on January 7, 2019, and failing to offer assistance to the injured party.

He was also charged with dangerous driving, failure to report the incident, possession of a hatchet and section three assault on Gerard Donoghue.

Eamonn Stokes, 66 Gleann Riada, Strokestown Road, Longford, who was a passenger in the car, was charged with possession of a hatchet and assault on Gerard Donoghue.

Caroline Donoghue, 44 Cluain na Sibhe, Killashee, Co Longford, was charged with two counts of threats to kill.

Gda Brendan Lynn of Granard Garda Station, giving evidence, explained that on January 7, 2019, Gerard Donoghue, who is Ms Donoghue’s nephew, was hit by a car and a victim of assault at the hands of Mr Stokes and Mr Whelan.

Ms Donoghue, he said, is associated with Mr Whelan and her offences occurred approximately an hour and twenty minutes after the incident.

“Caroline Donoghue approached her sister, Deirdre Donoghue, after Gerard Donoghue was knocked down by a vehicle,” said Gda Lynn.

“The injured party’s girlfriend’s mother was in the car and they were following the ambulance to the hospital. Caroline approached the vehicle at the traffic lights.”

Ms Donoghue’s nephew had been attended to by ambulance personnel at the scene of the incident and was being transported to hospital with his mother and the mother of his girlfriend following behind, the court heard.

“Caroline approached the vehicle at the traffic lights on Main Street Edgeworthstown and made threats to kill Gerard Donoghue’s partner and her mother,” said Gda Lynn.

“What was the motivation for that?” asked Judge Seamus Hughes.

“It will be alleged that Ms Donoghue’s son in law and son were in the vehicle involved in the incident prior to this,” said Gda Lynn.

Gerard Dongohue suffered a broken leg and was in hospital for a week but has made a full recovery, he added.

“Do you believe the women would have thought Caroline Donoghue was capable of carrying out threats of this nature?” Judge Hughes asked.

“Yes,” said Gda Lynn.

“Aren’t you already before Circuit Court for having a shotgun?” Judge Hughes asked of Ms Donoghue, who will appear for those charges later this year.

“Yes,” she said.

“Then it is only right and proper that I refuse jurisdiction. I find myself doing that quite frequently lately,” said Judge Hughes.

The case will reappear for service of the book of evidence on April 16.