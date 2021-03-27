Sapling trees available to Longford groups

Due to the circumstances surrounding Covid-19, with the restrictions on travel and limitations on gatherings, Longford County Council are mindful of the logistics involved with National Tree Week this year, which began last Sunday and continues to this Saturday, March 27.

Gary Brady, Environmental Awareness Officer, explained, “In normal times we would be promoting lots of wonderful planting events that would take place during National Tree Week. But we know that this year everything must proceed on a more low-key basis.”

He continued, “Due to the kind sponsorship by Coillte, the Tree Council of Ireland and Longford County Council are still in a position to distribute sapling trees. Therefore, if you would like some native trees for your community, tidy towns group, estate or school, please get in touch.”

You can contact Gary Brady, Environmental Awareness Officer, Longford County Council on 043 33 43451.

There are a limited number of trees available and they will be allocated on a first come first served basis with schools and community groups taking priority.

The Tree Council of Ireland are also running a series of online events throughout National Tree Week 2021. To register for these events please visit www.treecouncil.ie

#treeweek2021