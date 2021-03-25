Covid-19 latest: New cases reported in Longford but incidence rate continues to decrease

Longford has recorded SEVEN new cases of Covid-19 in the 24 hours up to midnight on Wednesday, March 24, according to the daily figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening. Yesterday, the tally of cases recorded in the county was FIVE.

Longford's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is now 203.1, down from 237.3 the previous day. It is the sixth highest rate in the country, an improvement of one place on yesterday.

It is the second day in a row that Longford ISN'T among the two counties with the highest incidence rates of Covid-19 in the country.

The incidence rate in Offaly remains the worst in the country and it is 450.2, with the national 14-day incidence rate standing at 159.5 per 100,000. Offaly is followed by Donegal, Kildare, Dublin and Meath at the summit of the 'incidence rate league' with Longford next in line.

NPHET says there have been 83 positive Covid-19 cases in Longford in the 14 days from March 11 to March 24.

Longford's five day moving average of cases is 6, no change from yesterday.

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,810 (as at March 23).

National

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of the deaths reported today, 2 occurred in March and 1 in February. There has been a total of 4,631 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.



As of midnight Wednesday, March 24, the HPSC has been notified of 606 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 232,758 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.



Of the cases notified today:

298 are men and 305 are women

75% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 33 years old

249 in Dublin, 57 in Donegal, 39 in Kildare, 32 in Meath, 31 in Louth and the remaining 198 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 312 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 75 are in ICU. There have been 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Vaccines

As of last Monday (22 March), there have been 690,449 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Ireland:

503,796 people have received their first dose

186,653 people have received their second dose



The COVID-19 data hub provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.