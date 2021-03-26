Garda assault case to be heard in Granard District Court in April

A hearing will take place next month into the case of an assault on a garda which took place in April of last year.

Chantel and Pierre Stokes, both of Lisnanagh, Edgeworthstown are both charged in connection with the incident, which an experienced sergeant previously referred to as “the most frightening experience” he has ever had as a guard.

Sgt Mark Mahon suggested that the case be heard at a special sitting next month due to a large number of witnesses that will be giving evidence but Judge Seamus Hughes insisted that it be heard at the next sitting of Granard District Court.

“It doesn’t matter if there are 20 Stokeses lined up one after the other to back up their version of the story. I want to know how many prosecution witnesses there are,” he said.

Sgt Mahon said there would be five garda witnesses. The case will be heard on April 16.