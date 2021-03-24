Covid-19 latest: Positive news - full breakdown of figures as Longford drops to fifth highest in incidence rate table

For the first time in a number of weeks Longford ISN'T among the two counties with the highest incidence rates of Covid-19 in the country.

Longford recorded FIVE new cases of Covid-19 in the 24 hours up to midnight on Tuesday, March 23, according to the daily figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening. Yesterday, the tally of cases recorded in the county was NIL.

Longford's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is now 237.3, down from 261.8 the previous day. It is the fifth highest rate in the country.

The incidence rate in Offaly remains the worst in the country and it is 443.8, with the national 14-day incidence rate standing at 159.3 per 100,000. Offaly is followed by Kildare, Donegal and Dublin at the summit of the 'incidence rate league' with Longford next in line.

NPHET says there have been 97 positive Covid-19 cases in Longford in the 14 days from March 10 to March 23.

Longford's five day moving average of cases is 6, down by two from yesterday.

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,807 (as at March 22).

MORE BELOW TABLE

NATIONAL

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 18 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of the deaths reported today, 6 occurred in March, 7 in February and 5 in January. There has been a total of 4,628 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 23 March, the HPSC has been notified of 683 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 232,164* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed cases. The figure of 232,164 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified today:

324 are men and 359 are women

75% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 32 years old

308 in Dublin, 68 in Donegal, 49 in Kildare, 35 in Meath, 30 in Offaly and the remaining 193 cases are spread across 21 other counties

As of 8am today, 329 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 76 are in ICU. There have been 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

VACCINES

As of last Sunday (21 March), there have been 680,015 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Ireland:

495,824 people have received their first dose

184,191 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 data hub provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.