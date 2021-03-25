Granard resident used another’s ID to claim €6,200 from state

A man who allegedly claimed over €6,200 in social welfare payments while using another man’s identity is due to reappear before Granard District Court in September.

Viktor Mshar, 7 Beechwood Park, Granard, Co Longford, was facing eleven new charges of stealing from the Department of Social Protection when he appeared in court on Friday morning. Those charges are in addition to another charge which appeared before Athlone District Court in February.

The court heard that, in 2005, he allegedly obtained another man’s identification and worked under those credentials up until the end of 2020.

On a date unknown between July 17, 2007 and July 24, 2007, it is alleged that Mr Mshar, at an address in Higginstown Wood, Granard, stole €1,207.70 from the Department of Social Protection.

Again, on a date between February 7, 2008, and February 14, 2008, at the same address, Mr Mshar allegedly stole €1,509.30 from the Department of Social Protection.

Nine more times between April 2015 and January 2020, the accused allegedly stole money at Bank of Ireland in Granard. The total amount of money stolen from the Department of Social Welfare between July 2007 and January 2020 was €6,231.10.

Solicitor for the defence, Fiona Baxter, said that her client was “trying to regularise his citizenship”. Mr Mshar is from Ukraine, she said, and it will take a number of months to regularise matters.

“So on the one hand he wants to be an Irish citizen and on the other he has stolen from the state,” said Judge Hughes.

“He has every intention of trying to repay that,” said Ms Baxter.

Mr Mshar was remanded on continuing bail to September 17, 2021, for mention or plea.