Covid-19 latest: Some respite for Longford as NPHET reports it is one of five counties with no new cases

Longford is one of five counties that has recorded NO new cases of Covid-19 in the 24 hours up to midnight on Monday, March 22, according to the daily figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening.

The previous day NPHET reported less than five new cases for Longford.

The other four counties that have recorded NO new cases are Roscommon, Monaghan, Kerry and Leitrim.

The county by county breakdown of the incidence rate of Covid-19 shows that Longford continues to have the second highest 14-day incidence rate in the country behind Offaly.

Longford's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 261.8, down from 269.1 the previous day.

The incidence rate in Offaly continues to climb and it is 443.8 (up from 424.6), with the national 14-day incidence rate standing at 158.3 per 100,000.

NPHET says there have been 107 positive Covid-19 cases in Longford in the 14 days from March 9 to March 22.

Longford's five day moving average of cases is 8, the same as yesterday.

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,808 (as at March 21).

NATIONAL

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 24 additional deaths related to COVID-19. 12 deaths occurred in March, 10 in February and 2 in January.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 49 - 100 years. There has been a total of 4,610* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 deaths. The figure of 4,610 deaths reflects this.)

As of midnight Monday 22 March, the HPSC has been notified of 371 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 231,484* * confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (* *Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 6 confirmed cases. The figure of 231,484 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified today: 183 are men and 187 are women; 75% are under 45 years of age; the median age is 30 years old.

151 of the cases are in Dublin, 31 in Offaly, 27 in Donegal, 25 in Galway, 21 in Meath and the remaining 116 cases are spread across 16 other counties.



As of 8am today, 357 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 76 are in ICU. There have been 25 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Update on vaccines

As of last Saturday (20 March), there have been 675,946 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Ireland:

492,106 people have received their first dose

183,840 people have received their second dose



The COVID-19 data hub provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.