Incidence rate still stubbornly high in Longford

Longford's 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 unfortunately remains the second highest in the country.

However, and positively, the number of daily positive cases reported in Longford fell on Monday evening.

According to the daily figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), Longford recorded less than five new cases of Covid-19 in the 24 hours up to midnight on Sunday, March 21.

The previous day NPHET reported fourteen new cases for Longford.

The county by county breakdown of the incidence rate of Covid-19 shows that Longford continues to have the second highest 14-day incidence rate in the country behind Offaly.

Longford's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population has reduced and it is 269.1, decreasing from 296.0 the previous day.

The incidence rate in Offaly continues to climb and it is 424.6 (up from 410.5), with the national 14-day incidence rate standing at 157.1 per 100,000.

NPHET says there have been 110 positive Covid-19 cases in Longford in the 14 days from March 8 to March 21.

Interestingly, the number of positive cases in Longford is ten times higher than the 11 recorded in neighbouring Leitrim during the same period. Longford's incidence rate is also almost 8 times higher than Leitrim's 34.3. The 14 day incidence rate in Cavan is 85.3, Roscommon 156.5 and Westmeath 138.6.

Longford's five day moving average of cases is 8.

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,806 (as at March 20).

Longford and Ballymahon electoral areas are ranked 3rd and 11th, respectively, among the 25 electoral areas on the island of Ireland with the highest 14-day incidence rates of Covid-19.

During the 14 days covered by the data, from March 2 to March 15, the incidence rate of Covid-19 in the Longford electoral area was 442.5.

The national average for the same period was 148.0 per 100,000 population. In the previous 14 days, Longford's incidence rate was 567.1 - the highest in the country.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in the Ballymahon electoral area stands at 332.1 (it was 381.5 between February 23 to March 8).

Meanwhile, Granard electoral area has the lowest 14-day incidence rate in the county of 215.5 (down from 271.7).

The number of positive Covid-19 cases in Longford from (Feb 23 - March 8) was 174 and during the current period covered by the data March 2 to March 15, there were 141 cases (a decrease of 33).

The breakdown of cases by electoral area is;

l Longford municipal district 71

l Ballymahon municipal district 47

l Granard municipal district 23

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group said:

"For the week of March 7 - 13, 60% of disease incidence is taking place through close contact transmission and 24% in the community. 59% of transmissions are occurring in households. Outside of the household, almost half of transmissions are occurring in social gatherings and the workplace."

As of last Friday (March 19), there have been 668,529 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Ireland:

l 487,466 people have received their first dose

l 181,063 people have received their second dose

Responding to a query from the Leader on Monday, the HSE said there is no confirmed date for when the Longford Covid-19 Vaccination centre at Newtownforbes will be operational and ready to administer vaccinations.