Cases of Covid-19 confirmed among pupils at Longford primary school

Five cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed among pupils attending a north Longford primary school.

The first four cases came to light last week and the fifth case was confirmed on Monday.

The classes affected by the positive cases at St Colmcille NS were 'shut down' yesterday to facilitate testing and ensure the spread of the virus is contained.

Letters have been emailed informing parents and guardians of the positive cases, with text messages also being dispatched advising families as to whether they are deemed close contacts.

School principal Aideen Mulligan said the school remains open and praised staff and parents in the wake of the outbreak, adding that it is believed the virus came via community transmission and did not originate from within the school.

“The HSE seems happy that the infections came into the school from outside,” she said.

“But it does mean we have three classes that are out and because there are siblings of those in the school, it means we don’t have many (pupils) in.”