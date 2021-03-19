Cavan gardaí appealing for information on missing teenage girl

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15 year old Amanda Lenkauskaite.

Amanda was last seen in the Cootehill area of Cavan at approximately 4:15pm on Tuesday, March 16.

Amanda is described as being 5’ in height, of medium build with long blonde hair.

When last seen Amanda was wearing a dark grey coat, a white top, light grey leggings and dark grey Nike runners.

Anyone that can assist Gardaí in locating Amanda is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda station on 042 969 4570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

