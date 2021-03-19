Covid-19 latest: Fifteen more new cases as Longford records ten times as many cases as neighbouring Leitrim in past fortnight

Longford has recorded FIFTEEN new cases of Covid-19 in the 24 hours up to midnight on Thursday, March 18, according to daily figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening.

The county by county breakdown of the incidence rate of Covid-19 shows that Longford continues to have the second highest 14-day incidence rate in the country behind Offaly. SEE COUNTY BY COUNTY TABLE AT END OF STORY.

Longford's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 278.9, down slightly from 283.8 the previous day.

The incidence rate in Offaly is 364.3, with the national 14-day incidence rate standing at 150.5 per 100,000.

NPHET says there have been 114 positive Covid-19 cases in Longford in the 14 days from March 5 to March 18.

Indeed, Longford has had ten times as many cases as neighbouring Leitrim over the last fortnight. Leitrim has had just 11 cases in 14 days. There has been 62 cases in Cavan during the same period and 79 in Roscommon.

Longford's five day moving average of cases is 5, up from 3 yesterday.

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,770 (as at March 17).

NATIONAL

Nationally, a further 10 deaths were reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) on March 19 when the latest figures were published. Of the fatalities, nine deaths occurred in March while the date of death remains under investigation.

There has been a total of 4,576 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. However, people are still in hospital and more than 80 Irish people are critically ill with the virus

As of 8am today, 336 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 87 are in ICU. 43 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of midnight, Thursday, March 18 NPHET said the HPSC has been notified of 507 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 229,306* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

249 are men / 255 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

NPHET highlighted 216 in Dublin, 40 in Kildare, 29 in Galway, 24 in Offaly, 18 in Tipperary, and the remaining 180 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

The 7-day incidence 73.3 per 100k of people in Ireland while the 5-day moving average has risen to 513 new cases a day.

As of March 16th, 632,359 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

463,500 people have received their first dose

168,859 people have received their second dose



The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.