Granard ‘Art for All Project’ illuminates during difficult times

Lus na Gréine FRC with Granard Art Club have found a creative way to celebrate the club’s 11 year history through a creative illumination project which can be seen in Granard town over the next two weeks.

Thanks to a number of local businesses their members’ fabulous art work can be seen in shop windows throughout the town.

Chair of the group Sadie Sheridan said Granard Art Club is a lifeline for creativity and self-expression. It was established with the support of the Family Resource Centre in 2010 and has gone from strength to strength since then.

Every week the club meets on Wednesday morning and enjoy the camaraderie and shared interests. Sadie said the group has undertaken a number of community art projects over the years and they love an opportunity to exhibit their work.

Eileen Finan Manager of the FRC said they could not be more proud of their local amateur artists who contribute a wealth of richness to the life of the North Longford area. She urged people to join the group as there is no experience necessary. Many professional art tutors are employed by the group from time to time and they undertake exciting outdoor painting trips and visits to arts galleries and places of interest.

The FRC would like to thank Creative Ireland Longford and the County Librarian Mary Reynolds and local Librarian Rosemary Gaynor for their support of the project. Eileen said community art is a great medium to break down barriers and build social capital in a community. She said the exhibition will be a lift for people as they take their walk within their 5k radius.

The group hopes to be back in action as soon as restrictions allow however they have a number of Zoom based workshops on offer. For further information, she urged people to contact the FRC for details.