Covid-19 latest: New cases in Longford and county by county St Patrick's Day breakdown of figures

Longford has recorded FIVE new cases of Covid-19 in the 24 hours up to midnight on Tuesday, March 16, according to daily figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening.

The county by county breakdown of the incidence rate of Covid-19 shows that Longford continues to have the second highest 14-day incidence rate in the country behind Offaly.

For ten of the past twelve days, Longford occupied the unwanted top spot.

Longford's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 318.1, down from 345.0 the previous day.

The incidence rate in Offaly is 339.9, with the national 14-day incidence rate standing at 148.0 per 100,000.

NPHET says there have been 130 positive Covid-19 cases in Longford in the 14 days from March 3 to March 16.

A positive indicator for Longford is that the county's five day moving average of cases is now 3, which is a decrease of two from yesterday.

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,761 (as at March 15).

MORE BELOW TABLE

Nationally, NPHET reported that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 17 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of these, nine deaths occurred in March, four in February and four occurred in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 51 – 94 years.

There has been a total of 4,566* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. (*3 deaths denotified).

As of midnight, Tuesday, March 16, the HPSC has been notified of 557 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 228,215** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (** five cases denotified).

Of the cases notified today:

262 are men / 291 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

74% are under 45 years of age The median age is 29 years old



NPHET highlighted 229 cases in Dublin, 58 in Kildare, 34 in Donegal, 31 in Meath, 24 in Tipperary and the remaining 181 cases are spread across all other counties.

The average number of new cases a day over five days is now 481 a day nationally. The incidence is 148 per 100,000 population due to 7,048 in the past two weeks.

The 7-day incidence is 76.5 per 100,000.

As of 8am St Patrick's Day, 350 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 83 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 14th, 617,050 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

452,554 people have received their first dose

164,496 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.