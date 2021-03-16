Covid-19 Latest: New cases recorded in Longford but good news is incidence rate and daily average are falling

Longford has recorded LESS THAN FIVE new cases of Covid-19 in the 24 hours up to midnight on Monday, March 15, according to daily figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening.

And the county by county breakdown of the incidence rate of Covid-19 shows that Longford has been leapfrogged once again by Offaly as the county with the highest 14-day incidence rate in the country.

For ten of the past eleven days, Longford occupied the unwanted top spot.

Longford's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 345, down from 352.3 the previous day.

The incidence rate in Offaly is 347.6, just marginally higher than Longford, with the national 14-day incidence rate standing at 148.1 per 100,000.

NPHET says there have been 141 positive Covid-19 cases in Longford in the 14 days from March 2 to March 15.

More good news for Longford is that the county's five day moving average of cases is now 5, which is a decrease of four from yesterday.

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,758 (as at March 14).