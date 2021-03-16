BREAKING | Man to appear in Longford court following investigation into alleged social welfare fraud

Gardaí in Longford have charged a man, aged in his 60s, following an investigation into alleged Social Welfare Fraud.

He is due to appear before Longford District Court this morning, Tuesday, March 16 at 10.30am.

The charge follows on from CAB searches that were conducted in County Longford on the morning, of Monday, July 6 last year.

A total of 16 searches were conducted on that occasion.

This included 12 residential premises, three commercial premises and one professional premises.