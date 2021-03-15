Covid-19 latest: A chink of positivity as Longford is ONLY county to record NO new cases

Longford is the only county to report NO new cases of Covid-19 in the 24 hours up to midnight on Sunday, March 14, according to daily figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening.

However, despite that positive new, the county by county breakdown of the incidence rate of Covid-19 shows that Longford once again has the highest 14-day incidence rate in the country.

Prior to yesterday, when it was overtaken by Offaly, Longford had been the county with the highest incidence rate nationally for NINE consecutive days.

Longford's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 352.3, falling from 371.9 the previous day. The incidence rate in Offaly is 338.6, with the national 14-day incidence rate standing at 148.3 per 100,000.

NPHET says there have been 144 positive Covid-19 cases in Longford in the 14 days from March 1 to March 14.

Longford's five day moving average of cases is 9, which is a decrease of three from yesterday.

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,721 (as at March 13).