Covid-19 latest: More new cases and county by county figures shows Longford with highest incidence rate for 8th consecutive day

The county by county breakdown of the incidence rate of Covid-19 unfortunately shows that Longford's rate is the highest in the country for the 8th consecutive day.

Also read: Longford company shows support for #IWD2021

There have been FIFTEEN new cases (six less than the previous day) of Covid-19 in Longford in the 24 hours up to midnight on Thursday, March 11, according to daily figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening.

Also read: 3,500 visit virtual consultation room as closing date for submissions on N4 Mullingar to Longford upgrade is next Friday

The county's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 464.9, another big jump from 440.4 the previous day.

The national average is 159.3.

Also read: Longford regeneration presents opportunity to develop modern third level campus

NPHET says there have been 190 positive Covid-19 cases in Longford in the 14 days from February 26 to March 11.

The county's five day moving average of cases which was 11 yesterday, has increased up to 13.

Also read: Granard filmmakers 'Drifting' into Dublin Film Festival

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,698 (as at March 10).

Also read: Longford's Chad Reilly ready for biggest fight of his MMA career

READ MORE BELOW TABLE

National

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 10 additional deaths related to COVID-19. 4 deaths occurred in March, 1 in February, 1 in January and 4 are under investigation. The median age of those who died was 67 years and the age range was 41 - 83 years.

There has been a total of 4,509 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. One death was denotified.

NPHET also reported that as of midnight Thursday 11th March, the HPSC has been notified of 646 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 225,820 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. Five cases were denotified.

Of the cases notified today:

311 are men / 332 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 30 years old

There are 243 in Dublin, 80 in Kildare, 45 in Meath, 35 in Galway, 34 in Offaly and the remaining 209 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 344 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 87 are in ICU. 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

In vaccination update, as of March 9th, 553,161 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

396,089 people have received their first dose

157,072 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.