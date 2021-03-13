Longford's Backkstage Theatre announces exciting St Patrick's Day events

Backstage is offering this gift to audiences for their support and loyalty since the theatre last welcomed capacity audiences through their doors.

Kick starting at 10am in the morning with a zoom party full of songs, arts & crafts and mischief, "Shenanigan's" welcomes kids of all ages to take part in this hour-long celebration. Featuring a variety of Irish songs, songs to inspire bravery and songs to get you moving around the house.

There are two brand stories to be told. ‘Snakes on the Plain’ and the story of warrior child Setanta and his transition to Irelands hero, Cú Chulainn. That’s not all, we said ‘more’! What reptilian tale is complete without a homemade snake puppet, made during the show. Then through the use of modern technology, you’ll join us in creating some drama to see just how fierce you all can be

At 1pm they will be bringing you a little taste of what we’ll all be missing this St Patrick’s Day and want you to join in the fun. Backstage are recreating a touch of the craic agus ceol and the vibrant community spirit that we associate with St Patrick’s Day Parade. Join them at 1pm as they stream some of Longford best loved trad musicians direct to your living room accompanied by historical footage of our wonderful Longford Parade throughout the years.

Featuring Noel Carberry on uilleann pipes, Sean Sweeney on guitar and vocals, Dan Broder on accordion and Angelena Carberry on banjo filmed in Backstage by Shane Crossan.

Rounding off the day Backstage has teamed up Seamus O'Rourke to bring you something really special at 8pm.

“The Fairies” is a newly commissioned short by Seamus O’Rourke, telling the true story of two colourful neighbours - high-spirited and thrifty in equal measure. They caused commotion at every turn…and departed in the most mysterious of circumstances.

Commissioned by Backstage Theatre & Roscommon Arts Centre as part of our St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, “The Fairies” premieres online as the final short in “Tufts of O’Rourke” a three-part series screened on the day that will also include O’Rourke’s previously released musings “Farming” and “The Drawer”.

St Patrick’s Day events are free events that will stream across our social media platforms* throughout the day on Wed 17th March as part of a full day of free celebrations for all the family - Backstage's gift to you this St Patrick’s Day supported by Arts Council Ireland & Creative Ireland Longford.

(*please note Shenanigan's will broadcast via zoom and requires booking on admin@backstage.ie)