30th Lanesboro & Newtowncashel Annual Christmas Day Walk/ Run

This year the annual Christmas Day walk/ run was held virtually and a Go Fund Me page was set up by Michael Flood to facilitate donations.

Donations were received from every corner of the country and many overseas also.

Through these kind donations an amazing amount of €7,363.00 was raised. This event would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of Michael, John, James &Bernard Flood and Brigid Mullooly who have organised this event every year for the last 30years and for this Longford Multiple Sclerosis are deeply grateful.

A special thank you to our sponsor of walk/run t-shirts Peter Hanley of Peter Hanley Motors Ballymahon.

Finally, without the participants this event would not be a success we would like to express our thanks to everybody who participated and donated to our organisation.