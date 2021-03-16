Kilgefin Parish welcomes Fr Dan

We the parishioners of Kilgefin would like to welcome Fr. Dan to our parish and hope he will be very happy in his new ministry.

Fr. Dan has been appointed as parish priest for Kilgefin Parish and is based in Ballyleague. He succeeds Fr. Dusmanta Mahanayak from India who departed from our parish in August 2020 and we thank Fr. Dusmanta for his excellent service to our parish. We would also like to thank Fr. Larry Behan and Fr. Jarek for serving us so well from August 2020 to February 2021.

Mass is now being streamed on our webcam from Ballyleague Church www.church services.tv/Ballyleague at the following times: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and Sunday at 10.00am and Wednesday and Saturday at 7.00pm.

A MESSAGE from Fr Daniel Udofia, MSP

I am a member of the Missionary Society of St Paul of Nigeria (MSP) and am from a West African country called Nigeria. I was ordained a missionary priest on the 27th of June, 2009. I also trained as a journalist and was appointed the editor of the Catholic Ambassador Magazine, a mission magazine of the MSP from 2012 till 2020 and am on my Sabbatical leave right now. I am incredibly happy to be in your midst and to work with you as your brother and friend. So do not hesitate to reach out to me whenever you need prayers and blessings. God bless you all.