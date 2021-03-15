Biodiversity training for Longford groups

Longford Community Resources CLG has recently engaged Green Pine Consultants, an environmental consultancy and landscape architect firm, and Consultant Ecologist Dr Fiona Mac Gowan to deliver biodiversity training to local communities this spring and summer.

Expressions of interest are being sought from community groups across the county to take part in this exciting project.

The training course will take place between mid-April and the start of July 2021.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is envisaged that the course will be delivered mostly online with a field study element to be provided as soon as government restrictions allow.

Please contact Brian at greenpineconsultants @gmail.com before March 26 to register your group’s interest. Spaces awarded on first come first serve basis.