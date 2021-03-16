Foigha assault case ‘heading for Circuit Court’

A man charged with a serious assault, which left his victim in hospital, is due to reappear on March 23, when Judge Seamus Hughes will view a medical report and decide jurisdiction.

Keith McLoughlin, Foigha, Kenagh, Co Longford, appeared on February 23 at a sitting of Longford District Court where it was heard he punched another man outside a pub in Foigha.

Gda Brian McManus explained that the injured party went home but was admitted to hospital a number of days later and removed to Beaumont Hospital, where he spent a number of days before returning home.

“He is receiving ongoing physiotherapy and talks about memory loss,” said Gda McManus.

“He was due to return to America the following day but hasn’t been able to return since.”

Judge Hughes requested a medical report be furnished to the court on March 23 when he will decide on jurisdiction. The injured party is also to be in court that day, he said.

“At this moment in time, it’s heading for the Circuit Court,” he said.