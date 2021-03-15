Man caused €20,870 worth of damage to bespoke Ballymahon hotel windows

A man who caused over €20,000 worth of damage to a Ballymahon hotel in September, by smashing the bespoke stain glass windows with a rock, is due to reappear before Judge Seamus Hughes on April 14.

Solictor Bríd Mimnagh, representing Sean O’Neill, of Darogue, Ballymahon, said her client was willing to pay for the windows but was “extremely surprised” by the cost, which totalled €20,870.

He told the court he had consumed a bottle of vodka and five cans down by the river in Ballymahon and was very drunk at the time.

Judge Hughes ordered a probation report be furnished to the court on April 27, when Mr O’Neill is due to reappear.