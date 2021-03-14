Granard man pleads guilty to triple assault

A man charged with the assault of three people, including an arresting garda, has pleaded guilty before Judge Keenan Johnson at Longford Circuit Court and will reappear in October when a probation report and victim impact statements are expected to be furnished to the court.

Jason Flynn, 6 St Joseph’s Terrace, Granard, Co Longford, was charged with two counts of section 3 assault and one count of section 2 assault at a bar in Ballymahon on January 21, 2019.

It was previously heard at District Court level that Mr Flynn had allegedly assaulted a bar man, who fell against an unlit fireplace and was knocked unconscious. Another man who tried to intervene received facial injuries in the struggle.

When Gda Vincent O’Leary arrived to affect arrest, his finger was “bent violently backwards” during an alleged struggle. He was unfit for duty for a month following the incident.

Mr Flynn is currently serving a sentence which is due to expire in May of this year, the court heard.

Mr Niall Flynn, BL, for the defence requested that the matter be put back to October as his client’s partner had given birth since he’d gone into custody and he had never met his child.

“I am reluctant to accede until I’ve heard the facts,” said Judge Johnson.

Mr Shane Geraghty, BL, prosecuting, stated that the incident was a “pub brawl” and that there was no objection to bail at District Court level.

Judge Johnson remanded Mr Flynn on continuing bail to October 5, 2021, on the condition that he enter into a bond of €500 to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, that he abstain from alcohol and put himself under the supervision of the probation service.